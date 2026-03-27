In brief: 'Running Point' season 2 official trailer and more

The official trailer for Running Point season 2 has arrived. Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver and Brenda Song star in the new season, which was written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen. Season 2 finds Hudson's Isla Gordon as the one to watch as she leads the Los Angeles Waves and also finds time to maintain her personal life. The new season debuts on April 23 ...

The House of the Spirits official trailer has arrived on the scene. It shows off the first Spanish-language adaptation of Isabel Allende's classic novel, which premieres to Prime Video on April 29. New episodes will debut weekly before the final three drop on May 13 ...

Cheech & Chong's Last Movie is headed to Paramount+. The documentary film follows the duo of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong during a road trip to a destination known as "The Joint." The movie, directed by David Bushell, arrives to the streaming service on its premium plan on April 20 ...

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