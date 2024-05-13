In Brief: Roger Corman dead at 98, and more

Roger Corman, the director and producer nicknamed "King of the B movies" and "The Pope of Pop Culture" for releasing a string of low-budget horror, sci-fi and crime movies, most notably The Masque of the Red Death and the original 1960 version of The Little Shop of Horrors, died on Thursday, May 9. Corman passed away at home in Santa Monica, California, "surrounded by his family," his daughters shared on Instagram. He was 98. A cause of death was not revealed. Hollywood paid tribute to Corman, including Ron Howard, to whom Coman gave his first shot as a director, who praised him as "A great movie maker and mentor." John Carpenter called Corman "one of the most influential movie directors in my life" ...

That '90s Show Parts 2 and 3 drop June 27 and October 24, respectively, Netflix announced at the "That '90s Show Clash of the Casts" event at Netflix Is a Joke Festival's Outside Joke, according to Variety. The streaming service also revealed a lineup of guest stars that includes Will Forte, Seth Green, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife and Kadeem Hardison, as well as That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Don Stark. That '90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos ...

Fox has renewed The Cleaning Lady for a fourth season, Deadline reports. The series follows Élodie Yung as a Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. to receive medical treatment for her ailing son, but is forced into hiding when the system fails her. She becomes an on-call crime scene cleaning lady for the mob, while keeping secrets from her undocumented Filipina sister-in-law -- played by Ginger Gonzaga -- and dodging the FBI. The Cleaning Lady closes out its third season May 21 ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.