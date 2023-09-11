In Brief: Paul Reubens' cause of death revealed, and more

Paul Reubens, who passed away July 30 at age 70, died of acute hypoxic respiratory failure, according to a copy of the death certificate obtained by The Blast. The underlying cause of the Pee Wee Herman creator's death was listed as acute myelogenous leukemia, a blood and bone marrow cancer, and he had been diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer in the months before his passing, which meant his cancer had spread to his lungs...

The 72nd Miss USA Pageant's first broadcast airing since 2019 is set for September 29 on the CW, while the Miss Teen USA pageant will stream on the CW's app and website on the same day. Both events will take place at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. Titleholders from each state will compete for the national titles, which will be crowned by Miss USA 2022 Morgan Romano of North Carolina and Miss Teen USA 2022 Faron Medhi of Nebraska, respectively. 2023's Miss USA titleholder will go on to represent the U.S. at the Miss Universe 2023 competition later this year. Hosts and judges for both pageants have yet to be announced...

Disney's Haunted Mansion is set to stream on Disney+ on October 4, according to Variety. The movie, which is based on one of Disneyland's signature rides, follows a single mother and her 9-year-old son -- played respectively by Rosario Dawson and Chase Dillon -- who move into the titular mansion and enlist the help of so-called spiritual experts to exterminate their home of various ghosts, ghouls and ghastly creatures. LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito and Jared Leto also star...

