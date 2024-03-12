In Brief: Oscars ratings at four-year high, and more

ABC's telecast of the 96th Oscars on Sunday drew an average audience of 19.5 million total viewers, while nabbing a 3.81 rating among adults 18-49 based on Fast National Live+Same Day program data, the network announced on Monday. The program grew in total viewers for the third straight year, marking a four-year high of 19.5 million -- up 1 million from last year. Additionally, Sunday's Oscars was the strongest awards show telecast on any network in four years in total viewers. The program also stood as the No. 1 entertainment program of the year to date in terms of social video consumption with 71.8 million video views ...

Variety reports Zach Galifianakis has been added to the season 4 cast of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, joining Kumail Nanjiani, Eugene Levy and Eva Longoria. As with the other additions to the season 4 cast, Galifianakis' role is being kept under wraps, but an insider tells the outlet that his character is "integral to the twist and turns of this season's investigation." The fourth season will also feature Saturday Night Live veteran Molly Shannon and returning co-star Meryl Streep ...

Following Bradley Cooper's surprise appearance on the Sunday, March 10, episode of ABC's Abbott Elementary, the network has announced more guest stars/recurring guest stars on the way in season 3, according to Deadline. To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Lana Condor, Key & Peele's Keegan-Michael Key, A Different World's Cree Summer, Fresh Prince's Tatyana Ali and the Deadpool franchise's Karan Soni will all be guest stars/recurring guest stars in various upcoming season 3 episodes. Details on their roles have not been revealed ...

