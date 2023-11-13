In Brief: Netflix reveals 'Rebel Moon' trailer, and more

Netflix on Sunday unveiled the full trailer for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, the first installment of director Zack Snyder's two-part, sci-fi epic. The plot follows a peaceful settlement on a blackwater moon that finds itself threatened by a totalitarian empire. A mysterious stranger living among its villagers -- played by Kingsman's Sofia Boutella -- becomes its best hope for survival. Deadpool's Ed Skrein, Guardians of the Galaxy's Djimon Hounsou and The Princess Bride's Cary Elwes also star. The film launches on Netflix December 22, following a weeklong limited theatrical run from December 15 to December 21...

Janet Landgard, best known for her starring role opposite Burt Lancaster in the 1968 film The Swimmer, as well as a recurring role as the love interest of Paul Peterson's character on the final three seasons of The Donna Reed Show, has died after a very brief bout with brain cancer, Petersen confirmed on his Facebook. Landgard's other credits include the ABC series My Three Sons, the telefilm The Deadly Dream, the TV special The Hollywood Deb Stars of 1965, and as a hostess on Dream Girl of '67. On the big screen, she appeared in Land Raiders and Moonchild...

Deadline reports Matthew Perry's official death certificate was released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday, November 9, though a cause of death was not given, pending toxicology reports. Perry died at his Los Angeles home on October 28...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.