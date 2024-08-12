In Brief: More 'Simpsons' coming to Disney+, and more

The 35th season of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie is heading to Disney+ on Oct. 2 with some brand-new surprises. At Disney's D23 fan event this past weekend, The Simpsons creators shared the news that four exclusive new episodes of the long running hit will be available on Disney+ in the months ahead. Two of the brand-new episodes of The Simpsons are part of a two-part Christmas special titled "O C'mon All Ye Faithful" that will hit the streaming service on Dec. 17, dated for the 35th anniversary of the original Simpsons Christmas special that aired on Dec. 17, 1989. Season 35 of The Simpsons originally aired on Fox in October 2023, with the 18th and final episode of the season airing in May 2024. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

Deadline reports M3GAN's Allison Williams has been tapped to star in Regretting You, an adaptation of the 2019 novel from It Ends with Us writer Colleen Hoover. Regretting You follows "the complex relationship between Morgan Grant -- played by Williams -- and her daughter, Clara," whom Morgan had a "at a young age," forcing her to put her own dreams on hold, per the outlet. "As Clara grows into a teenager, their relationship becomes strained, especially after a tragic accident claims the life of Chris, Morgan's husband and Clara's father" ...

Actress and sitcom writer Mitzi McCall, who played the dry cleaner's wife who wears a fur coat owned by Jerry's mom on the Seinfeld episode "The Secretary," died Aug. 8 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, her family announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 93. McCall was also a writer on shows such as Eight Is Enough, One Day at a Time, ALF, Mr. Belvedere and Charles in Charge. She's also remembered for partnering with her husband, Charlie Brill, for a comedy act that performed between The Beatles' sets on The Ed Sullivan Show and famously bombed ...

