In Brief: 'Moonstruck' director Norman Jewison dead, and more

Norman Jewison, the director of classics like the Oscar-winning romantic comedy Moonstruck and the groundbreaking racial drama In the Heat of the Night, has died, ABC Audio has confirmed. The filmmaker, who also called the shots on the beloved filmed musicals Jesus Christ Superstar and Fiddler on the Roof, was 97. He was nominated for seven Oscars but never won. In 1999 he was presented with the academy's honorary Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award ...

Variety reports Lindsay Lohan and Kristin Chenoweth have been tapped to star in the new Netflix rom-com Our Little Secret. They'll play a pair of "resentful execs ... forced to spend Christmas together after discovering their current partners are siblings," per the outlet. The film will reunite Lohan with her Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows, along with Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger ...

As a result of last year's writers strike, Rick and Morty's eighth season won't premiere until 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On the bright side, the show's entire seven seasons are available to stream on Max. Additionally, Adult Swim has released the first in-show footage from the spinoff Rick and Morty: The Anime, which will debut later this year ...

