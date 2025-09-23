In brief: Melissa McCarthy to star in 'Miss Nelson is Missing!' film and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Melissa McCarthy is starring in a live-action film adaptation of the beloved children's book Miss Nelson is Missing! Variety reports that Netflix is developing the movie, which will follow a misbehaving class whose teacher is mysteriously absent from school one day and replaced by a strict substitute named Viola Swamp ...

Sorry, Baby will soon be available to stream at home. The A24 film will make its streaming debut on HBO Max on Oct. 30. It will debut on HBO linear on the same day at 8 p.m. ET. Eva Victor wrote, directed and stars in the film, which also features Naomi AckieLucas Hedges and John Carroll Lynch ...

The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski is set for season 2 of Apple TV+'s comedy Bad MonkeyDeadline reports that she has closed a deal for a series regular role opposite Vince Vaughn in the upcoming second season. Strahovski will play an attorney named Delaney in the new season. The first season of the show was based on the Carl Hiaasen novel, while season 2 will follow an original story ...

