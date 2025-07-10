In brief: Max officially changes name back to HBO Max and more

The streaming service formerly known as HBO Max officially reinstated that name on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the name change from Max back to the former name of HBO Max has gone into effect. HBO Max made the announcement in a video shared to its socials on Wednesday, titled "It's Good to be Home." ...

Rian Johnson's upcoming third Knives Out film will make its debut at the BFI London Film Festival. The third installment of the mystery film series centered on Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc will open the 69th year of the festival. "We're honored to be opening the BFI London Film Festival with Wake Up Dead Man," Johnson said. "London is the birthplace of the golden age of detective fiction and it's a thrill to be back!" The festival runs from Oct 8. through Oct. 19 ...

A reimagining of Night at the Museum is in the works at 20th Century Studios. Deadline reports that the film will tell a brand-new story with fresh characters. Tripper Clancy is set to write the script, while Shawn Levy will produce the project ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.