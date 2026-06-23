In brief: 'Klara and the Sun' official trailer and more

The official trailer for Klara and the Sun has arrived. The latest film from director Taika Waititi is set to make its debut in movie theaters on Oct. 23. It's based on the bestselling novel from Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro. The comedy-drama follows an artificial friend, played by Jenna Ortega, who just wants to find the perfect home. The film also stars Amy Adams, Mia Tharia, Aran Murphy, Steve Buscemi and Natasha Lyonne ...

Boyhood is making its way back to movie theaters. The Oscar-winning best picture, which was filmed over the course of 12 years, is returning to cinemas nationwide for its 12th anniversary. Independent Film Company is rereleasing the Richard Linklater film starting on July 31. Its cast, including Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette and Ellar Coltrane, is set to celebrate the anniversary milestone during a one‑night reunion event in Austin, Texas, on July 18 ...

The Powerpuff Girls are heading to the big screen. Variety reports that a new Powerpuff Girls movie is in development at Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. While the movie is currently in the works, there is no deal set in place at the moment, according to the outlet ...

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