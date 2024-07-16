In Brief: Kate Winslet's WWII drama 'Lee' drops trailer, and more

Syfy has driven a stake into the heart of Reginald the Vampire, according to TV Line. The cable channel has canceled the series, led by Jacob Batalon, after two seasons. The show premiered Oct. 5, 2022, and aired its final episode and season 2 finale on July 10 ...

The Acolyte's Jodie Turner-Smith has been tapped to star in the upcoming Paramount+ with Showtime series The Agency alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere. Based on the hit French spy show The Bureau, The Agency follows a covert CIA agent home from a six-year mission in Damascus, played by Fassbender. As he's struggling to let go of his false identity and the woman with whom he had an affair, he gets caught between a French foreign intelligence agency and the CIA. Turner-Smith will play ​​Sami Zahir, "a professor of social anthropology who is said to have a history with [Fassbender's character]," according to the streaming service ...

Sky Cinema has dropped the trailer for Lee, the World War II drama starring Kate Winslet based on the true story of Lee Miller, an American photographer "determined to document the truth of the Nazi regime, and in spite of the odds stacked against female correspondents," per the studio. Lee captured some of the war's most important images, "for which she paid an enormous price." Josh O'Connor, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård and Marion Cotillard also star. Lee opens in theaters Sept. 27 ...

