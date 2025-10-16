In brief: Kate McKinnon joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 3 and more

Tessa Thompson's newest series is headed to Netflix soon. The actress stars opposite Jon Bernthal in the new drama His & Hers. The show comes from filmmaker William Oldroyd and follows two Georgia residents who have a connection to a shocking murder. Thompson also executive produces the series, which costars Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox and Sunita Mani. It arrives to the streamer on Jan. 8 ...

A Bosch prequel series has been greenlit at MGM+. The new show, called Bosch: Start of Watch, stars Cameron Monaghan as a young Harry Bosch. This series will explore the detective's origin story. It will costar Omari Hardwick as veteran officer Eli Bridges and will begin production in 2026 ...

Kate McKinnon has joined the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Variety reports that the actress will portray Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty, as a recurring guest star in season 3 of the series ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.