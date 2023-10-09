In brief: James Caan's final film, 'Welcome to Flatch' canceled and more

James Caan's final film, the action thriller Fast Charlie, will make its world premiere on October 7 at California's Mill Valley Film Festival, according to Deadline. Caan plays Charlie Swift, a mob hitman with a problem: a thug he's whacked is missing his head and Charlie will only be paid if the body can be identified. Enter the thug's ex-wife -- played by Deadpool's Morena Baccarin -- who has all the skills that Charlie needs. Morgan Freeman and Pierce Brosnan also star. Caan died in Los Angeles in July 2022, aged 82, following a six-decade career...

Celebrity chef and former Food Network star Michael Chiarello, died Saturday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calififornia where he was being treated for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, his company Gruppo Chiarello announced in a statement obtained by Variety. He was 61. Michael's Emmy-winning cooking show Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello ran for 10 seasons on Food Network. He's also hosted shows on PBS, Fine Living and Cooking Channel for a decade, appeared as a guest chef on NBC's Today show, ABC's The View and served as a judge on Bravo's Top Chef and Top Chef Masters. In 2011, he participated in Food Network's Next Iron Chef competition...

Fox is bidding farewell to Welcome to Flatch after two seasons, according to Deadline. The U.S. remake of the cult British comedy series -- starring The Boys' Aya Cash, Sam Straley and Seann William Scott -- followed a documentary crew that sets out to explore the lives of residents in the small American town of Flatch...

