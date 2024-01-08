In Brief: Jacob Elordi replaces Andrew Garfield as Frankenstein's monster, and more

Jacob Elordi will play Frankenstein's monster in director Guillermo del Toro's upcoming film adaptation for Netflix. Elordi replaces Andrew Garfield as the iconic character, joining a cast that includes Oscar Isaac, who will play Victor Frankenstein, and Mia Goth. Garfield fell out of the project due to scheduling conflicts caused by WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike postponements ...

Judd Apatow thinks Barbie deserves to be nominated in the best original screenplay at the Oscars. Last week, the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences announced that Barbie must compete in the best adapted screenplay category, due to the film being based on the brand of toys from Mattel. "It's insulting to the writers to say they were working off of existing material," Apatow wrote on X, formerly Twitter ...

Cindy Morgan, one-time movie bombshell who logged memorable turns in Caddyshack and Tron, among others, has died. The Los Angeles Times reports the actress, who also appeared in scores of TV shows like The Love Boat and The Larry Sanders Show, was 69. Morgan reportedly died of natural causes in Florida, according to the The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office, but an exact date of her death was not reported ...

