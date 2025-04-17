In brief: 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' season 17 release date and more

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is officially coming back for season 17 on July 9. FX has announced that the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history will premiere with two episodes on FX that evening, with them being available to watch on Hulu the next day. The network also released a promo for the highly anticipated Abbott Elementary crossover episode ...

Outlander fans can rejoice: Starz has announced the premiere date for the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The show will debut Aug. 8 on the network. It takes place between the battlefields of World War I and the highlands of 18th century Scotland with two brand-new love stories caught between it all ...

Michael Shannon is set to play coach Bill Parcells in an upcoming sports film. Deadline reports that the currently untitled football drama will be about the athlete John Tuggle, who was the last pick of the NFL Draft in 1983. As previously reported, David Corenswet will play Tuggle, while Isabel May is also cast in an unknown role ...

