In brief: 'Harry Potter' TV series to start filming summer 2025 and more

The next chapter of the Wizarding World will begin shooting this summer, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday. The upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which will reboot the franchise, starts filming in Leavesden, England, in summer 2025. Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod revealed during a presentation on Thursday that 32,000 children have auditioned for the lead roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, and that the casting team is reviewing 500 to 1,000 audition tapes per day to find the perfect trio ...

Actors and married partners Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are going to play a fictional couple in the new TV seres Duo, a drama that's being developed for NBC, Deadline reports. Wood wrote the project, which has found Rina Mimoun to serve as showrunner. The show follows a blue-collar worker who crosses paths with a magnetic performer and begins a partnership that changes them forever ...

Julie Bowen has found her next TV show. The Modern Family actress and Emmy winner is set to star in the new half-hour comedy Taste for NBC and Universal Television, according to Deadline. The show follows employees at a food magazine in the Bay Area who encounter changes when the publication is bought by a Silicon Valley tech mogul ...

