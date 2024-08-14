In Brief: 'Frozen 3' coming in November of 2027, and more

FX has revealed Sept. 25 as the premiere date for Ryan Murphy's new horror drama series Grotesquerie. The plot follows a detective and a nun— played respectively by Niecy Nash-Betts and Micaela Diamond — as they investigate "a series of heinous crimes" that "are eerily personal," while dealing with their own personal problems. Together, they uncover "a sinister web that raises more questions than answers." The cast also includes Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin and Travis Kelce...

The Holdovers breakout star Dominic Sessa is in talks to portray celebrity chef and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain in the biopic Tony, according to Variety. Bourdain died by suicide in 2018. The No Reservations and Parts Unknown host was previously the subject of the documentary Roadrunner, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival in 2021 ...

Disney's Frozen 3 will slide into theaters Nov. 24, 2027, the studio has confirmed. The original Frozen became a huge box office hit in 2013, grossing nearly $1.3 billion worldwide and earning two Academy Awards. The 2019 sequel did even better, earning $1.45 billion. Disney also announced that the Pixar movie Hoppers, a comedy about a young girl who uses technology to understand the inner thoughts of animals, will hit theaters March 6, 2026. Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan lead the voice cast. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

