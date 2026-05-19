In brief: 'Ella Enchanted' TV series in development and more

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to make her Broadway debut in the Broadway production of Every Brilliant Thing. She will take over the role from Mariska Hargitay, who is also set to make her Broadway debut in the production, taking over for Daniel Radcliffe May 26. Ross starts performances on July 7. Every Brilliant Thing is nominated for best revival of a play at the 2026 Tony Awards ...

It seems Ella Enchanted is getting a TV series adaptation. Deadline reports that a series based on the 2004 Miramax film that starred Anne Hathaway is in development at Disney+. Hathaway is set to executive produce the show, which the outlet reports is being written by Anyone But You scribe Ilana Wolpert ...

A24 has acquired the film Club Kid after it premiered at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Jordan Firstman wrote, directed and stars in the film, which follows a washed-up party promoter who's forced to turn his life around when he finds himself responsible for his 10-year-old son. "Bringing @jtfirstman's CLUB KID home from Cannes," A24 wrote in its announcement post ...

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