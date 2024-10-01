In brief: 'DWTS' season 31 champ Charli D’Amelio heading to Broadway and more

Variety reports TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will make her Broadway debut in the musical & Juliet, a reimagining of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet that focuses on what would have happened if Juliet hadn't died at the end. The Dancing with the Stars champ will take over the "dance-heavy" role of Chairman for a limited engagement, Oct. 29 through Jan. 19. & Juliet opened on Broadway in 2022 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and was nominated for nine Tony awards, including best musical ...

A brand-new trailer for the chilling upcoming film Nosferatu has arrived. The trailer centers on the story of a haunted young woman's infatuation with a vampire. The Robert Eggers-directed project stars Bill Skarsgård as the titular vampire aka Count Orlok, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Willem Dafoe. Nosferatu haunts theaters Dec. 25 ...

The Thing about Tommy, an offshoot of the 2022 Renée Zellweger-led NBC series The Thing about Pam, is in the works at Peacock, according to Deadline. The Thing About Tommy is inspired by the true story of Thomas Randolph, nicknamed Black Widower, after four of his six wives ended up dead ...

