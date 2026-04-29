In brief: Darren Criss, Uzo Aduba to announce Tony Award nominations and more

We now know who will be announcing the Tony Award nominations. Darren Criss and Uzo Aduba are set to announce the actors who are nominated for awards at this year's 79th annual Tony Awards ceremony. The nominations will be announced on May 5 at 9 a.m. ET ...

The first look at Sterling Point has arrived. Prime Video has released the first glimpse of the new drama series from director and creator Megan Park. The show is a coming-of-age comedy about a 17-year-old New Yorker named Annie who is raised with her twin brother and adoptive father. Annie's life suddenly takes a turn when she inherits her grandfather's island in Canada. Ella Rubin, Keen Ruffalo and Jay Duplass star in the series, which will debut all eight of its episodes on Aug. 5 ...

The upcoming rom-com starring Emma Stone and Chris Pine now has a release date. Deadline reports that Universal Pictures will release the currently untitled movie in theaters on May 21, 2027. Plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as a two-hander rom-com. Stone's husband, Dave McCary, is directing the film ...

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