In Brief: Case closed for Max's 'Tokyo Vice', and more

Max has canceled Tokyo Vice after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series follows Ansel Elgort as an American journalist investigating the yakuza in Tokyo. The show was originally intended to run for two seasons, which was how long Elgort had signed on for. Season 2 concluded on April 4 ...

The Haunting of Hill House's Henry Thomas has been tapped to star in the upcoming horror film The Necklace, according to Deadline. The movie follows a woman who is separated from her husband, who lures her back with an old necklace that turns out to be possessed by an evil boy, putting the woman and their kids in grave danger ...

B movie actress Betty Anne Rees, best known for her roles in the 1970s films The Unholy Rollers and Sugar Hill, died at her home in Hemet, California, after a series of falls and a possible stroke, her niece, Kathleen Loucks, tells The Hollywood Reporter. Rees, who was also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, was 81. She also appeared in the TV shows Adam-12, Medical Center, Mannix, Mod Squad, The F.B.I., Police Woman, S.W.A.T., The Streets of San Francisco, Lou Grant, Barnaby Jones and The Incredible Hulk ...

