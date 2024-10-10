In brief: Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler to lead HBO's 'Lanterns' and more

HBO has revealed Genius: MLK/X star Aaron Pierre has been tapped to play John Stewart in HBO's upcoming Green Lantern series, joining Kyle Chandler, who Deadline reports will play Green Lantern/Hal Jordan. Lanterns, DC Studios' first live-action series under co-chairmen/co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland," per the studio ...

Max has released a teaser trailer for season 3 of Mindy Kaling's comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls, which follows a group of college students at New England's prestigious Essex College. The series returns Nov. 21, followed by one new episode weekly at 9 p.m. ET through Jan. 23 on Max ...

Nate Bargatze, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time in as many years, is returning to Netflix for a pair of standup comedy specials, according to Deadline. The first, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, will debut on Dec. 24. Bargatze's first two Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid and The Greatest Average American, aired in 2019 and 2021, respectively. He chose Prime Video as the outlet for his last special, 2023's Hello World ...

