Brew at the Zoo is back this weekend

It’s the unofficial start of summer this weekend, and there are a ton of fun events going on! This Saturday, Brew at the Zoo is back.

You can enjoy beer and wine samples, listen to live music, play games, and enjoy the animals at the Zoo!

This event is after regular hours with the VIP entry at 4:30 and regular entry at 5:30.

You can buy tickets here.