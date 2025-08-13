Brandon Blackstock’s ‘Soulmate’ Brittney Worked as Kelly Clarkson’s Production Assistant

Kelly Clarkson ordered to pay Brandon Blackstock nearly $200K monthly in support
By Tad, Drex & Kara

Some surprising new details are coming out after Brandon Blackstock’s untimely passing last week. Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband had been in a relationship the past few years with one of her ex-assistants. Brittney Marie Jones was listed in Brandon’s obituary as “his beautiful and loving partner in life and business”.

It stated that the pair “started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana”. She moved to work with Brandon in 2020 the same month that Kelly filed for divorce. Strangely, Kelly was not mentioned at all.

Brittney Marie Jones Brittney Marie Jones was the loving partner to Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Jones also served as Clarkson's assistant before working with Blackstock in Montana.

Get more info on this perculiar situation here...

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!