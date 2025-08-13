Brandon Blackstock’s ‘Soulmate’ Brittney Worked as Kelly Clarkson’s Production Assistant

Some surprising new details are coming out after Brandon Blackstock’s untimely passing last week. Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband had been in a relationship the past few years with one of her ex-assistants. Brittney Marie Jones was listed in Brandon’s obituary as “his beautiful and loving partner in life and business”.

It stated that the pair “started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana”. She moved to work with Brandon in 2020 the same month that Kelly filed for divorce. Strangely, Kelly was not mentioned at all.

