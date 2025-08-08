Brand new Brookhaven City Centre opening this weekend

The day has finally come! The big structure you’ve seen being built on Peachtree is finished.
Brookhaven is unveiling its new City Centre on Saturday, August 9th with a day full of free family-friendly events.
The schedule is as follows:
Honor guard: 10:45 a.m.
Opening Remarks and Ribbon Cutting: 11 a.m.
Zumba class: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Silver Sneakers exercise class: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Magician: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Flavors of Brookhaven tasting experience and live music: 1:30-4 p.m.
Salsa dance class: 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Jupiter Coyote concert: 5-7 p.m.
All day events include:
Scavenger hunt walking tours of new City Centre led by Explore Brookhaven
Outdoor attractions
DJ music
Face painting
Stilt walkers
Caricaturist
Bubbles
Community partner info booths
Peachtree Creek Greenway Foundation
Latin American Association
Brookhaven Bike Alliance
La Amistad
Walk With a Doc
You can find more information at brookhavenga.gov.