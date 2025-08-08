Brand new Brookhaven City Centre opening this weekend

(City of Brookhaven via RoughDraftAtlanta.com)

The day has finally come! The big structure you’ve seen being built on Peachtree is finished.

Brookhaven is unveiling its new City Centre on Saturday, August 9th with a day full of free family-friendly events.

The schedule is as follows:

Honor guard: 10:45 a.m.

Opening Remarks and Ribbon Cutting: 11 a.m.

Zumba class: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Silver Sneakers exercise class: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Magician: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Flavors of Brookhaven tasting experience and live music: 1:30-4 p.m.

Salsa dance class: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Jupiter Coyote concert: 5-7 p.m.

All day events include:

Scavenger hunt walking tours of new City Centre led by Explore Brookhaven

Outdoor attractions

DJ music

Face painting

Stilt walkers

Caricaturist

Bubbles

Community partner info booths

Peachtree Creek Greenway Foundation

Latin American Association

Brookhaven Bike Alliance

La Amistad

Walk With a Doc

You can find more information at brookhavenga.gov.