Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon apparently make their relationship red carpet official

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

The pair attended the premiere of Pitt's new film Wolfs on Sunday, posing on the carpet together and wrapping their arms around each other.

Pitt wore a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble for the occasion that included a black, double-breasted tuxedo jacket and matching pants. De Ramon stunned in a white, one-shoulder gown, pairing the dress with a glittering gold clutch and matching gold heels.

The duo was joined on the carpet by Pitt's co-star and fellow Wolfs producer George Clooney and his wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Pitt and de Ramon have not confirmed their romance publicly. The Sunday sighting marks the pair's first official red carpet appearance together, although they have attended other events together including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's annual gala, the British Grand Prix and the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

That said, the two did not pose for photos at those events.

ABC News has reached out to the pair's representatives for comment.

