Brad Pitt on attending Alcoholics Anonymous: 'I needed rebooting'

Brad Pitt is opening up about his time attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

The actor chatted about attending an AA meeting with Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard in an episode of the podcast released on Monday.

Pitt said attending AA was an amazing thing.

“I just thought it was just incredible men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humor with it. I thought it was a really special experience," Pitt said.

Shepard said he wondered if Pitt was nervous to chat on the podcast with him after they had met in AA, knowing the "really heightened honesty and vulnerability" of the experience.

But Pitt told Shepard he felt "quite at ease." While at AA, Pitt said he was shy, but felt led to open up because of how low he felt at the time.

“I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open,” Pitt said. “I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f*** up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me.”

After a few AA meetings, the sessions began to be "something I'd look forward to," Pitt said. The actor also said he feels like he is "pretty good at taking responsibility" for "and owning up to" things he's done wrong.

"And now it's a quest to, you know, ‘What do I do with this? How can I right this?’ And make sure it doesn't happen again,” Pitt said.

