Bob Tebow, father of Tim Tebow, dies at 78

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JULY 30: Tim Tebow #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

In an emotional Facebook post, Tim Tebow announced the passing of his father Friday morning.

The former NFL quarterback and Jacksonville native’s tribute read,

“Heaven ushered in a hero of the faith last night as my Dad was welcomed home!

Many will say sorry for your loss but the truth is he’s not lost, we know exactly where he is.

He’s home.

Forever!

I asked him last week what he looked forward to most about Heaven, and he simply said, “Jesus.”

He couldn’t wait to see Jesus face to face.

Praise God that his wait is over.

Death has been swallowed up in victory.

He’s healed and whole now.

So we don’t mourn as those with no hope.

See you soon Dad!"

The post did not mention the cause of his father’s death. According to the Gainesville Sun, Tebow’s father was battling Parkinson’s disease since 2016 and was recently confined to a wheelchair. He was 78 years old.