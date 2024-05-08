Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer make it Instagram official

While the couple made their red carpet debut together at a Grammys watch party back in February, Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo and her new man, Road Trip and Robot Chicken veteran Breckin Meyer, have made their relationship Instagram official.

To celebrate Meyer turning the big 5-0 on Tuesday, May 7, Rizzo posted a photo of them together, taken over the previous weekend at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful," the 44-year-old wrote about her new beau to her more than 436,000 Insta followers.

Some of those followers included celebs like 90210's Brian Austin Green, Taylor Lautner, and Melissa Coulier, the wife of Saget's former Full House co-star Dave Coulier. All of whom threw many heart emojis the couple's way, and well-wishes to Meyer for his big day.

At the February event at which the couple first stepped out together, Rizzo told E! that Saget's adult

daughters Aubrey and Lara supported her new romance with the actor. "It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," Rizzo said at the time. Calling them "angels," she added, "to have them support is so meaningful."

Further, Rizzo, 44, said of her relationship with the actor, "[It] took a while to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think [Saget would] be happy with it.'"

Saget died in his Florida hotel room January 9, 2022. The cause of death for the 65-year-old actor and comedian was determined to be head trauma.

