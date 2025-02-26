Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in 'Another Simple Favor' teaser trailer

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite in a brand-new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie Another Simple Favor.

The sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor received a teaser trailer on Wednesday, giving a new glimpse at Kendrick's Stephanie and Lively's Emily's reunion at Emily's Capri wedding.

In the new teaser trailer, Emily, who was incarcerated at the end of the first movie, asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor while seemingly surprising her at a presentation.

"Do you think I invited you to get revenge? For stealing my life and taking my kid away from me?" asks Emily later in the teaser.

"Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman," reads the synopsis for the film. "Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

The new lookahead gets increasingly tense with a shot of an explosion and several scenes of violence.

"If I do try to murder you, it will make an amazing sequel," says Emily as the teaser peaks in intensity.

The 2018 film revolves around Emily and Stephanie's friendship turned awry when Emily seemingly disappears and Stephanie discovers her dark past.

The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios movie is directed by Paul Feig. It also stars Henry Golding, Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla and Kelly McCormack.

The 2018 film was based on Darcey Bell's 2017 novel of the same name. The upcoming sequel comes out on May 1.

