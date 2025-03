NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Guests fill the audience for the Black Mirror panel during the 2017 Vulture Festival at Milk Studios on May 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

If the first six seasons of Black Mirror are any indication we’re going to be in for a treat! Netflix has announced season 7 will be released on April 10th. They also dropped a trailer which might give you goosebumps!