Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs seen in 'Vanity Fair' tease of 'The Crow'

The first images of a long-gestating reimagining of the 1994 hit The Crow have been revealed.

Vanity Fair just published a feature on Lionsgate's forthcoming big-screen adaptation of James O'Barr's classic graphic novel starring It's Bill Skarsgård and actress-singer FKA Twigs.

As in the comic and the original film, The Crow centers on musician Eric Draven, who is murdered along with the love of his life Shelly, only to be supernaturally resurrected and avenge their deaths.

The VF piece shows romantic shots of Skarsgård and Twigs, but it also shows Skarsgård's transformation into the undead hero, as imagined by director Rupert Sanders.

Whereas Lee's character donned stark white face makeup, his successor's harlequin look is more subtle.

Sanders says the actor's tatted-up looks are reminiscent of Post Malone and Lil Peep.

The original The Crow is arguably most famous for the accidental death of its 28-year-old star Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee's only son.

On March 30, 1993, the late actor Michael Massee shot and mortally wounded Lee while filming; a revolver that had not been properly checked was blamed for the deadly mishap.

"Obviously, it was a terrible tragedy, and it's definitely something that we've always had in mind through the making of the film," Sanders says. "Brandon was an original voice and I think he will always be synonymous with The Crow and I hope he's proud of what we've done and how we've brought the story back again."

He adds, "His soul is very much alive in this film. There's a real fragility and beauty to his version of The Crow, and I think Bill feels like he is a successor to that."

The Crow flies into theaters June 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.