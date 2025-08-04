Big dill energy: Portland Pickles fan goes yard!

TALKING STICK, AZ - OCTOBER 23: Fans catch a ball during the game between the Surprise Saguaros and the Salt River Rafters at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Talking Stick, Arizona. (Photo by Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

This past Saturday was fan appreciation night for the Portland Pickles, a summer league collegiate team in Portland, ME. They ran an in-game promotion where one lucky fan got the chance to step up to the plate and take a swing for the fences and this fan absolutely stole the show. With the crowd cheering and the mascot Dillon T. Pickle hyping him up, the fan took a mighty swing and crushed the ball over the outfield fence for a legit home run. The stadium erupted, players came out of the dugout to celebrate, and even the opposing team gave props. It was supposed to be a lighthearted moment, but it turned into one of the most unforgettable highlights of the night at Walker Stadium.