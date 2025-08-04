Big dill energy: Portland Pickles fan goes yard!

This past Saturday was fan appreciation night for the Portland Pickles, a summer league collegiate team in Portland, ME. They ran an in-game promotion where one lucky fan got the chance to step up to the plate and take a swing for the fences and this fan absolutely stole the show. With the crowd cheering and the mascot Dillon T. Pickle hyping him up, the fan took a mighty swing and crushed the ball over the outfield fence for a legit home run. The stadium erupted, players came out of the dugout to celebrate, and even the opposing team gave props. It was supposed to be a lighthearted moment, but it turned into one of the most unforgettable highlights of the night at Walker Stadium.
We selected a random fan to take an at bat on fan appreciation night, and the rest is history.— Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) August 3, 2025
