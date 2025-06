OAKMONT, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 09: A general view of a flag pin during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy did not seem to enjoy playing the US Open at Oakmont, after a strong finish he ended up finishing tied for 19th place. Which is not great for a player of his caliber, but the best part about the weekend… we got this unintentional trick shot from Rory after another bad shot.