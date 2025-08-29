Just in time for the start of football season: The best tailgate recipe ever.

If you’re looking for a super quick and easy dish that you can literally throw together for cookouts, tailgates, and even a weekday dinner, you’ve come to the right place!

This Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pasta Salad will be a crowd favorite for sure.

It takes about 10 minutes to put together and it’s only 4 ingredients.

INGREDIENTS:

1 package of cheese stuffed tortellini (you can find it in the refrigerated section). Go for the family size (18-20oz)

1 package fully cooked grilled chicken breast strips (16oz-22oz). These are in the refrigerated deli section

1 package of bacon. You can cook it yourself or get the pre-cooked. (16 oz or about 18 slices)

Ranch dressing

(OPTIONAL) Broccoli florets

(OPTIONAL) Cherry tomatoes halved

DIRECTIONS: