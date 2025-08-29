Just in time for the start of football season: The best tailgate recipe ever.

Tortellini
By Heather Taylor

If you’re looking for a super quick and easy dish that you can literally throw together for cookouts, tailgates, and even a weekday dinner, you’ve come to the right place!

This Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pasta Salad will be a crowd favorite for sure.

It takes about 10 minutes to put together and it’s only 4 ingredients.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 package of cheese stuffed tortellini (you can find it in the refrigerated section). Go for the family size (18-20oz)
  • 1 package fully cooked grilled chicken breast strips (16oz-22oz). These are in the refrigerated deli section
  • 1 package of bacon. You can cook it yourself or get the pre-cooked. (16 oz or about 18 slices)
  • Ranch dressing
  • (OPTIONAL) Broccoli florets
  • (OPTIONAL) Cherry tomatoes halved

DIRECTIONS:

  • Cook pasta according to package instructions
  • If you choose to cook the bacon yourself, cook it until it is crispy. If you choose pre-cooked bacon, microwave it according to the package instructions until it is crispy. Once cooked, chop/cut into 1/2 inch pieces
  • Chop/cut the grilled chicken strips into 1/4-1/2 inch pieces
  • Add the bacon, pasta, and chicken into a large mixing bowl. Add in the ranch dressing until all of the ingredients are wet. There’s no such thing as too much ranch dressing :)
  • Throw in the broccoli and tomatoes if you’re adding those for a little color!
  • Refrigerate until it’s time to serve so that you can serve it cold. ENJOY!
Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!