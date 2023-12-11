'Barbie' and 'Succession' lead the nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards

On Monday morning, Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama revealed the nominees for the next Golden Globe Awards, with Barbie and HBO's Succession tied for the top spot at nine nominations each.
This is the first year the Globes will air on CBS. It is also the first year the awards will not be run by the now-disbanded Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization that was embroiled in scandals including that its membership of journalists didn't include a single person of color. Dick Clark Productions is now the owner of the awards show.
The next Golden Globes will also be the first to give flowers to the best stand-up special, and one for box office achievement.
The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton on CBS and stream on Paramount+ Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.
And the nominees are:
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Charles Melton - May December
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Julianne Moore - May December
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
May December
Poor Things
The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage -Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet -Wonka
Matt Damon - Air
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman - May December
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession - HBO/Max
The Crown - Netflix
The Diplomat - Netflix
The Last of Us - HBO/Max
1923 - Paramount+
The Morning Show - Apple TV+
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Dominic West - The Crown
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Helen Mirren - 1923
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Emma Stone - The Curse
Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Abbott Elementary - ABC
Barry - HBO/Max
Jury Duty - Amazon Freevee
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
The Bear - FX
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning - The Great
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Alan Ruck - Succession
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
Joe Hisaishi -The Boy and the Heron
Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See - Netflix
Beef - Netflix
Daisy Jones & the Six - Amazon
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"Addicted to Romance" - Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me
"Dance the Night" - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
"I'm Just Ken" - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
"Peaches" - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Road to Freedom" - Lenny Kravitz - Rustin
"What Was I Made For?" Billie Eilish & Finneas - Barbie
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Chris Rock - Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes - I'm an Entertainer
Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais Armageddon
Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall - France
Io Capitano - Italy
Past Lives - United States
Society of the Snow - Spain
The Zone of Interest - United Kingdom
