'Barbie', 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Oppenheimer' among new potential Oscar nominees

On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced more potential Oscar nominees.

Among them are hopefuls in the categories of Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.



Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 11, and runs through Tuesday, January 16.

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, with the ceremony taking place live on ABC Sunday, March 10, from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Fifteen films made the cut for the Original Score category. These include:



American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

The shortlist for Best Original Song also includes 15 nominees with Barbie, The Color Purple, and Flora and Son represented by multiple songs:



"It Never Went Away" - American Symphony

"Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)" - Asteroid City

"Dance The Night" - Barbie

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie

"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie

"Keep It Movin' - The Color Purple

"Superpower (I)" - The Color Purple

The Fire Inside" - Flamin' Hot"

"High Life" - Flora and Son

"Meet In The Middle" - Flora and Son

"Can't Catch Me Now" - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Killers of the Flower Moon

"Quiet Eyes" - Past Lives

"Road To Freedom - Rustin

"Am I Dreaming" - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:



Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Visual Effects:



The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.