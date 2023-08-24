'Barbie' to get IMAX release with new post-credits footage

Barbie is already the highest-grossing release of the year at the domestic box office, and it's about to get even bigger -- literally -- thanks to a limited one-week engagement on the large screen format IMAX, along with exclusive new post-credit footage selected by director Greta Gerwig.

"The worldwide enthusiasm for Barbie has been overwhelming, humbling, and deeply moving. So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can't thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their Barbie experience in theaters, across social media, and out in the world," Gerwig said in a statement obtained by ABC Audio.

She continued, "We made Barbie for the big screen, so it's an even bigger thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all. And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we're excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew's incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy."

After just over a month in theaters, Barbie -- starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken -- has emerged as the summer's biggest hit, grossing $572 million in North America and $1.3 billion worldwide.

For their part, Warner Bros. Pictures' heads of distribution Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps, added in the announcement, "Greta, Margot, Ryan and everyone involved in Barbie have not just captured, but held the attention of moviegoers everywhere, and we are so pleased to give them a chance to see Barbie, whether for the first or fifth time, in such an experiential format as IMAX."

Incidentally, the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon's other half, Christopher Nolan's blockbuster Oppenheimer, has been doing record business on IMAX screens worldwide since it debuted in theaters with Barbie on July 21.

