'Barbie' becomes 1st solo female-directed film to reach $1 billion at box office

On Sunday, the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, Barbie, reached $1,031,481,000 at the worldwide box office, making her the first solo female director to cross the $1 billion plateau.

Three films co-directed by women have crossed the $1 billion mark, according to The Numbers, a film industry data website that tracks box office revenue -- Frozen and Frozen II were co-directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and Captain Marvel, was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Barbie continued to dominate the North American box office, delivering an estimated $53 million in its third week of release. That brings its domestic tally to $459 million.

Meg 2: The Trench opened in second place with an estimated $30 million at the domestic box office -- a decent start, though well below the original 2018 film's $45 million debut. The sequel added an estimated $112 million overseas for a global total of $142 million.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took third place with an estimated $28.7 million. It's three-week North American total now stands at $228 million. The docudrama has grossed $552 million making it his Nolan's sixth film to cross the $500 million mark.

The week's second major release, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, opened in fourth place with an estimated $28 million at the North American box office between Friday and Sunday and $43 million over its first five days of release.

Disney's Haunted Mansion rounded out the top five with an estimated $9 million domestic haul, bringing its two-week take to $42 million. Worldwide, the supernatural horror comedy has earned $59 million against $150 million production budget and tens of millions in promotion.

