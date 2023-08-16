'Barbie' beats Batman: Movie overtakes 'The Dark Knight' as biggest US. hit in Warner Bros. history

Warner Bros. Pictures

By Stephen Iervolino

As Barbie's winning ways continue at the box office worldwide, the movie has just surpassed a personal high water mark for Warner Bros., taking down a superhero in the process.

Variety reports Barbie has passed $537.5 million at the domestic box office, beating Christopher Nolan's final Batman film, 2008's Oscar-winning The Dark Knight ($536 million), for the title of biggest U.S. hit in Warner Bros. history.

Nolan, of course, need not fret: He has his own blockbuster with Oppenheimer — one half of the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon. However, Warner Bros. doesn't get those bragging rights as Nolan made that movie with Universal, not his former cinematic home, WB.

Barbie is expected to soon unseat The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.36 billion and is the highest grossing movie of the year; Greta Gerwig's film has made $1.2 billion worldwide since its debut just four weeks ago.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

