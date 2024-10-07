Bad joke: 'Joker: Folie à Deux' disappoints with $40 million box office debut

Joker: Folie à Deux fell short of expectations, delivering an estimated $40 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. By contrast, the first Joker movie opened with $96.2 million.

Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, fared better overseas, where it debuted with an estimated $81.1 million. Globally, the film has grossed $121 million.

The Wild Robot collected an estimated $18.7 million for a second place finish in its second week of release, bringing its North American tally to $63.9 million. Overseas, the animated adventure grabbed an estimated $36.4 million for a worldwide total of $111.3 million.

Third place went to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, earning an estimated $10.3 million, bringing its North American box office tally to $265.5 million after five weeks. Worldwide, the sequel to 1988's Beetlejuice has collected $402.6 million.

Coming in fourth was the animated feature Transformers One, earning an estimated $5.4 million and bringing its three-week domestic haul to $47.2 million. the film added an estimated $7.9 million overseas for a global total of $97 million.

Rounding out the top five was the James McAvoy-led thriller Speak No Evil, collecting an estimated $2.8 million, bringing its domestic gross to $32.5 million after three weeks. The film added an estimated $3 million internationally, for a $67.4 million global haul.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.