'Baby Reindeer,' 'Agatha All Along' win GLAAD Media Awards

By Andrea Tuccillo

The GLAAD Media Awards took place in Los Angeles Thursday night, honoring notable queer artists and projects that feature fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community.

Among the winners announced onstage were Agatha All Along for outstanding new series, Baby Reindeer for outstanding limited or anthology series, Hacks for outstanding comedy series and 9-1-1: Lonestar for outstanding drama series.

Other winners announced in an offstage video reel included My Old A** for outstanding film - wide theatrical release, Heartstopper for outstanding kids and family programming or film - live action, and Crossing for outstanding film - limited theatrical release.

Cynthia Erivo received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for her LGBTQ+ advocacy.

The 36th GLAAD Media Awards will stream on Hulu starting Saturday, April 12.

