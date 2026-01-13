Baby names at risk of going extinct in 2026

New year, new baby names! BabyCenter analyzed a year’s worth of baby data to identify which names had the steepest drops in popularity.
You can see the full report here.
Key Findings:
- Unique spellings aren’t in vogue anymore: Nontraditional spellings of popular names like Charleigh (Charlie), Alivia (Olivia), Maddison (Madison), Emmitt (Emmett), and Mohamad (Muhammad) are on the outs.
- London is falling – and so are other names inspired by places: Malaysia, Dallas, and London are down for girls, while Boston is down for boys.
- Names that start with D and K are being left behind: Danielle, Dylan, Kenna, and Kinley are down for girls, while Dominic, Dev, Kylian, and Karim are down for boys.
- Boy names ending in -y are falling fast: Huxley, Grady, Rey, Corey, and Harry are on their way out of the top 1,000.
- For girls, the five fastest-falling names were: Charleigh (down 421 spots), Mckinley (down 419), Prisha (down 349), Ezra (down 348), and Sasha (down 331).
- For boys, the five fastest-falling names were: Kylian (down 512 spots), Atharv (down 373), Enoch (down 345), Crue (down 324), and Huxley (down 296).