The baby crawling contest that turned into a walk-off

Watching your child take their first steps is an amazing moment for every parent. When it happens unexpectedly and in an odd place, it’s even more spectacular. For one baby, her first steps came at a time when she was supposed to be crawling. However, she changed the game forever by showing the competition her walking skills during a Baby Crawling competition. No word on the rules she broke, but what a great surprise for her parents and spectators cheering her on!