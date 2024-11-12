Atlanta ranks as top Thanksgiving destination

Hopefully you don’t have to travel this year for Thanksgiving because as it turns out, Atlanta is a top destination for the holiday. WalletHub released a list of best places to travel to for Thanksgiving by comparing Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks, and weather forecast.
Only one city ranked ahead of Atlanta for Thanksgiving destinations.
Best Places To Go For Thanksgiving
- San Diego
- Atlanta
- San Francisco
- San Jose
- Dallas
- Lexington
- San Antonio
- Las Vegas
- Louisville
- Orlando
WalletHub noted that Atlanta has a lot of holiday decoration shops and highly rated restaurants. In addition, the Atlanta airport had the third lowest number of flight delays in the country in November 2023.
Where are you going for Thanksgiving? Comment below!