Atlanta ranks high in best US cities for your social life

As someone who has lived both in Atlanta and elsewhere, I can attest that Atlanta is a great city for socializing, and a new study confirms this!

With spring break right around the corner, many people are looking for places to make new connections.

Compare The Market AU has ranked America’s best cities for social life based on a study of friendship apps, meetup events, inclusiveness, and number of bars and coffee shops.

Top 5 Best Cities for Socializing in the U.S.

Minneapolis, MN Atlanta, GA Portland, OR Las Vegas, NV Seattle, WA

