Atlanta named one of the most fun cities in America

WalletHub has released its report on 2025’s Most Fun Cities in America, and Georgia’s capital is high on the list!
The study looked at cities with the greatest selection of cheap, fun activities and considered metrics ranging from fitness clubs per capita to movie costs to the average business hours of breweries.
Top 20 Most Fun Cities in America
- Las Vegas, NV
- Orlando, FL
- Miami, FL
- Atlanta, GA
- New Orleans, LA
- Houston, TX
- San Francisco, CA
- Austin, TX
- Portland, OR
- Cincinnati, OH
- Chicago, IL
- Denver, CO
- St. Louis, MO
- New York, NY
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Tampa, FL
- Los Angeles, CA
- Honolulu, HI
- Washington, DC
- Seattle, WA