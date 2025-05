Atlanta named best city to start a career

Graduation season is upon us, which means it’s time for many graduating seniors to look for a job! WalletHub released its report of 2025’s Best and Worst Places to Start a Career.

They compared 180 U.S. cities based on data ranging from availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability.

Best Places to Start a Career

Atlanta, GA Orlando, FL Tampa, FL Austin, TX Miami, FL Charleston, SC Richmond, VA Salt Lake City, UT Columbia, SC Pittsburgh, PA

Worst Places to Start a Career