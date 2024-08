Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA - MAY 14: Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on behind quarterback Kirk Cousins #18 during OTA offseason workouts at the Atlanta Falcons training facility on May 14, 2024 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We always seem them on the football field, so seeing them all going down water slides was definitely different! It looks like the Atlanta Falcons were able to take a break from pre-season practice to spend some time at the Lanier Islands waterpark.

The Falcons have a pre-season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home this weekend.

Check out the photos of them below!