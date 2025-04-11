The Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns to Piedmont Park this weekend

89th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival set for this weekend at Piedmont Park (Atlanta Dogwood Festival)
By Abby Jessen

It looks like it’s going to be a gorgeous weekend in Atlanta, which is perfect with the Dogwood Festival returning to Piedmont Park. It’s an incredible free event!

If you’re not familiar with the Atlanta Dogwood Festival, it’s one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the southeast. There are also phenomenal food vendors, so come hungry!

For a list of vendors and the map, head to dogwood.org.

I highly recommend using rideshare services or taking Marta, but if you can’t, make sure you secure your parking ahead of time.

